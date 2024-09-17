GDS Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.