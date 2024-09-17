GDS Wealth Management Acquires 7,917 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $900,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $784,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $176.48. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

