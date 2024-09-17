Gas Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $194.13 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

