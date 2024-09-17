Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $680.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Gannett by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gannett by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

