Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.10 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities raised Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GCI
Gannett Price Performance
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Gannett by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gannett by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 557,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gannett
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.