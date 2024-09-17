Gamma Communications plc Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,694.27 ($22.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,090.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.05. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,728 ($22.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAMA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.16) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($29.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

