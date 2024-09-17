Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £15,052.18 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 143 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £105.26 ($139.05) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,883.99).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

LON:GAW traded down GBX 120 ($1.59) on Tuesday, reaching £105 ($138.71). The stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of £100.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,320.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 8,860 ($117.04) and a 1-year high of £114.60 ($151.39).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 8,187.77%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

