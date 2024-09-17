Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

