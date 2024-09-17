Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
