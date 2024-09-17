Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Gafisa Price Performance

GFASY stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

