Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

