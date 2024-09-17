Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.00.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
