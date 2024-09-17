FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 368.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 697,453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 529.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.