Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.03 and a 200-day moving average of $535.79. The company has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

