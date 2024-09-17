Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 212 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

