Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Netflix by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The firm has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.54.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.