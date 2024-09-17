Frisch Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 49,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile
The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.
