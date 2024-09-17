Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
