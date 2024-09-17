Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

