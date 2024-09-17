Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.17

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 9435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,829,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

