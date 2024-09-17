Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Purchased by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 2,340.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,804 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.