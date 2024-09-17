Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a current ratio of 89.36. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

