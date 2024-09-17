Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 867.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,656 shares during the period. FOX comprises approximately 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 9.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

