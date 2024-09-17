Fourth Sail Capital LP Purchases 43,300 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Copa worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Copa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Copa Stock Up 1.2 %

CPA stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

