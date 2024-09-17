Fourth Sail Capital LP Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 273,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,156,000. Credicorp makes up 10.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,709,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.