Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.5 days.

Forvia Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Forvia has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

