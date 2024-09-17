Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.5 days.
Forvia Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Forvia has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.16.
Forvia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forvia
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Forvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.