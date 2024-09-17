FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.