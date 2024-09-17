Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

BDL opened at $26.21 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

