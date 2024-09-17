Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$2.06. The business had revenue of C$29.05 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

