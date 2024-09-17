First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CARZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.