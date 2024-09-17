First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CARZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $32.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.