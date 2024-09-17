First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.24

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and traded as low as $54.42. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $32.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
