First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Stock Position Lifted by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGOV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 242,261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 196,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.