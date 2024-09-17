First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.97

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
