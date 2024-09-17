First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.97

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 26791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.