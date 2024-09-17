Firestone Capital Management Sells 2,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

