Firestone Capital Management Has $6.32 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 439.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $176.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.72. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

