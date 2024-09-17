Firestone Capital Management Has $334,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PFEB opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $781.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

