Firestone Capital Management Buys 4,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

