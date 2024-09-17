Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fintel Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Fintel stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.29 million, a PE ratio of 4,471.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.48. Fintel has a 1 year low of GBX 183.64 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.35).

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

