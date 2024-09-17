Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fintel Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of Fintel stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.29 million, a PE ratio of 4,471.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.48. Fintel has a 1 year low of GBX 183.64 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 329 ($4.35).
About Fintel
