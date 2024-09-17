Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

