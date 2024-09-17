Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.32

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.32 and last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 8863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

