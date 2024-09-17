Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 62.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,265,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,078,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 474,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 364,875 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

