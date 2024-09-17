FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

Shares of FalconStor Software stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 7,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051. FalconStor Software has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.16.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

