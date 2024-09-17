Fairway Wealth LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

