Fairway Wealth LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

