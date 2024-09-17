Fairway Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fairway Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

