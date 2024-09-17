Fairway Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairway Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,250,000 after buying an additional 4,390,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,296,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after purchasing an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,222,000 after purchasing an additional 366,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

