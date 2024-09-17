Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Extendicare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$774.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.20 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Report on EXE

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.