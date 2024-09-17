Excalibur Management Corp Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

