Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

