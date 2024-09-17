Excalibur Management Corp Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,944 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,160,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $186,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,162. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.