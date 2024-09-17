Excalibur Management Corp Buys 315 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

