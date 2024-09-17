Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

