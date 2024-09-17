Excalibur Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 10.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 87,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 908,129 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Intel by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 69,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 6.4 %

INTC stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

